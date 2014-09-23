CLOSE
Tyler Perry’s Going To Be A Father!

VIA Hello Beautiful

Tyler Perry’s about to take on his most challenging role yet! The self-made media mogul is going to be a dad!

While celebrating his 45th birthday last week, Bossip.com reports that Tyler revealed he’s about to achieve another huge milestone in his life. He joyfully told guests that he’s expecting his first child!

 

Read the full story on HelloBeautiful.

