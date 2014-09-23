Tyler Perry’s Going To Be A Father!

0 reads Leave a comment
VIA Hello Beautiful
Tyler Perry’s about to take on his most challenging role yet! The self-made media mogul is going to be a dad!
While celebrating his 45th birthday last week, Bossip.com reports that Tyler revealed he’s about to achieve another huge milestone in his life. He joyfully told guests that he’s expecting his first child!
Tyler Perry's Girlfriend Gelila Bekele [PHOTOS]
5 photos Launch gallery
Tyler Perry's Girlfriend Gelila Bekele [PHOTOS]
1. Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele1 of 5
2. Gelila Bekele2 of 5
3. Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele3 of 5
4. Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele4 of 5
5. Tyler Perry and Gelila Bekele5 of 5
