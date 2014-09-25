CLOSE
Radio One
Kendrick Lamar “I” [NEW MUSIC]

Kendrick Lamar is back with an empowering banger called “I,” and it samples the Isley Brothers. Take a listen to this new song from KDot and let us know what you think about it by voting in the poll below!

Kendrick Lamar “I” [NEW MUSIC] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kendrick Lamar , Kendrick Lamar I

Photos
