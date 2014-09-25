Everyone thinks Rihanna and Chris Brown hate each other, but Breezy says that’s not the case. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear how the former couple is making their business relationship work despite their past.

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot

How Chris Brown & Rihanna Are Making Their Business Relationship Work [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com