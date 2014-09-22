Eddie O BLOG: Panthers Should Play Derek Anderson Until Cam Gets Healthy

Oh well, I guess we ALL witnessed the “whooping” that the Pittsburgh Steelers gave the Carolina Panthers last night on Sunday Night Football….that’s right, prime time television! I’m gonna get right down to it. I know how bad athletes want to play in big games, & trust me, I know an athletes desire to play games in the NFL is probably REALLY crazy. There comes a time though where teams have to use their better judgement (especially your coach), & just not let players who are injured play the game. They need to bench Cam until he is completely healthy, & that’s just it. I know it would hurt him to have to sit it out, but he would be doing himself (as well as Panthers fans) a HUGE favor. Derek Anderson is MORE than capable, & can get the Panthers where they need to be. To be completely honest, he can get them to the playoffs just like Cam can. So Cam…go ahead, sit down, & heal brotha. Better yet in the words of Steve Smith…”Ice Up Son!” Guess what…I’m OUT!!!

