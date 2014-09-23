Kim Kardashian‘s career skyrocketed because of her sex tape with Ray J. But listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why she will probably try to force Kanye West into doing one, too!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Why Are Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Not Having Sex? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Admit To Being Kanye West’s Side Chick? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Kanye West Doesn’t Want Another Baby With Kim K [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Why Kim Kardashian Will Make Kanye West Do A Sex Tape [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com