Idris Elba Explains How A Nearly Nude Photo Of Him Landed On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

| 09.19.14
Between his looks and sexy accent, women can’t get enough of Idris Elba. So it was no surprise he had the Internet going crazy when a nearly nude pic hit Twitter. The “No Good Deed” talks  “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about how he made the mistake.

Idris also talks about No. 1 film “No Good Deed.” Listen to him discuss taking on a different role than what he’s used to, which film was his favorite, and what he said about Beyonce in this exclusive interview!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more celeb interviews, and check out some of our past conversations right here!

Idris Elba Explains How A Nearly Nude Photo Of Him Landed On Twitter [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
