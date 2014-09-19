CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: The Commish Has Spoken!

Well the Commissioner of the National Football League has SPOKEN (after hiding out for the last week or so). He held a much needed press conference today @ 3pm & addressed a lot of things as far as the negative incidents that have been happening as of late that are plaguing the NFL. I heard him say some pretty good things like they handled the Ray Rice incident wrong, & that they are going to come up with more stern personal conduct regulations. The problem is we won’t see them implemented….until the “Super Bowl?!?” I mean I applaud Goodell for admitting the leagues wrongdoing, but I feel that they should move a little swifter. I feel this conduct thing (off the field) is getting out of hand, & they need to let players know what time it is. In the words of the Food Lion Lion….”That’s just my 2 cents”. Thanks everybody…..& goodnight.

