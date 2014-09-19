According to Gary With Da Tea, Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran have moved in together. But get this, he still won’t claim her as his girl. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why!

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Why It’s Not A Good Idea For Chris Brown To Leave His House [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Chris Brown Speaks On Drake Beef [VIDEO]

RELATED: Chris Brown Pleads Guilty In Washington, D.C. Assault Case [VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

This Is Why Chris Brown Won’t Claim Karrueche Tran As His Girlfriend [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com