Big Panther Win Despite Domestic Violence Distractions!

I’m screaming, “I LOVE MY CAROLINA PANTHERS!!!” Yesterday, Cam Newton lead the Carolina Panthers to a 24-7 win over the Detroit Lions. Although the team brought their “A” game, I’m glad they were not distracted by Coach Ron Rivera’s last minute decision to deactivate defensive end, Greg Hardy. Hardy was convicted on July 15 of assault on a female and communicating threats. Although he is appealing this ruling, Rivera sited that the “climate has changed” and the NFL and the team “has to get this right.” Currently, the NFL is making big attempts to tackle the growing problem of domestic violence amongst NFL players.

Also On 105.3 RnB: