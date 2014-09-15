Iyanla Vanzant took an hiatus from all social media for two weeks. Why? Because people bashed her for going to Ferguson after Mike Brown‘s death. She joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to discuss. Listen to the audio player to hear her defend herself in going to Ferguson, and discuss why social media is a dangerous tool in this exclusive interview.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Gossip Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP RICKEY to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Listen to the audio player to hear what she had to say about both ladies. Plus, find out if the reality TV star will return to “Love & Hip Hop” in this exclusive interview!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST for more celeb interviews, and check out some of our past conversations right here!

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant Explains What DMX On “Fix My Life” Was Really About [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant Discusses The Movement She Plans On Launching In 2014 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Iyanla Vanzant On Who Her Most Profound Guest On Fix My Life [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Oprah & Ex-BFF Iyanla Vanzant Reunite

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Iyanla Vanzant Discusses Getting Attacked On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com