I just wanted to take time I’m on a now very historic day in American history, to salute all of the people that we lost in the wake of 9/11. To those that worked overtime to rescue those in need on that day & days after, we will never forget your tireless effort dedication. As we are 13 years removed from that event, every year we will NEVER for get you. Thank you, & salute.

