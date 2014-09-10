Fit And Fun Date Ideas To Get You Moving

What’s better than going on a date with your significant other? Getting to combine fitness and romance all in one! Traditional dates like dinner and a movie is nice, but it can be a snore. How about something more active instead to get your blood pumping? (Hey! get your mind out of the gutters!) Since we’re both fitness enthusiasts, I love doing active things with my boyfriend, and it doesn’t always stop at the gym. See some of our favorite activities to do together and maybe you can try one of these on your next love adventure:

1. Take a hike

Grab a few bottles of water, sunscreen and a snack and hit up the trails! No matter which season you decide to go, there is a beautiful view waiting for you at the peak. You get to fulfill your cardio goal for the day and maybe snuggle up as you enjoy the fresh mountain air.

2. Namaste, baby!

Yes, we’ve been to quite a few yoga classes together. I love it, him… not so much. But how about some acro-yoga? This type of couple’s yoga is super intimate and it definitely tests your trust in each other. He gets to feel all macho lifting you up, and you can gaze into each other’s eyes as you fly. Falling down can easily turn into falling in love.

3. Explore a new city

Walk around and explore a new city or discover new parts of the city you already live in. Take a mini weekend getaway and be a tourist. Plan out all the historical places that you want to see and all the shopping that you want to do! When we get bored on the weekends, my boyfriend and I sometimes just pick a spot and start walking! It can be shopping, museum, or a park. Anything goes!

4. Enjoy a scenic ride

Aimee H Posted September 10, 2014

