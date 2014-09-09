Iyanla Vanzant Explains What DMX On “Fix My Life” Was Really About [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

One of the memorable episodes of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is when DMX appeared on the show. A lot of viewers thought the show went way left, but Iyanla Vanzant disagrees. She joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and discussed the controversial episode. Listen to the audio player to hear why she doesn’t think her session with him went wrong, and why he really called her to be on the show in this exclusive interview.

Listen to the audio player to hear what she had to say about both ladies. Plus, find out if the reality TV star will return to "Love & Hip Hop" in this exclusive interview!

