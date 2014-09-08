CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Sucks At Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jennifer Lopez finally realizes she sucks at relationships. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what she said about her past mistakes with men, and the void her children feel her being divorced.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Will Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony Get Back Together? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did You Know Ashanti Wanted To Fight Jennifer Lopez?

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Going To Jail? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Jennifer Lopez Admits She Sucks At Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Jennifer Lopez , Jennifer Lopez dating , Jennifer Lopez relationship , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 8 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close