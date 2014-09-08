Jennifer Lopez Admits She Sucks At Relationships [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Jennifer Lopez finally realizes she sucks at relationships. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what she said about her past mistakes with men, and the void her children feel her being divorced.

