Maya Angelou’s Work To Become Hip-Hop Album + 3 More Poems That Should Be Put To Music

Maya Angelou’s work is getting a remix as some of her books is set to be transformed into a hip-hop album!

“I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings” is being turned into a 13-track project appropriately titled “Caged Bird Songs,” according to TheGrio.com. Shawn Rivera of Az Yet and producer RoccStar began making the album without Maya’s knowledge, but she fully supported the project once she caught wind of it.

Her grandson, Colin A. Johnson, said Maya allowed the guys to record tracks for “Caged Bird Songs” in her home along with supplying them with some of her previously unreleased vocals for album, which is due out November 4. While Maya’s work already has broad appeal, Shawn and RoccStar believe this album will widen her fan base.

If any of Maya’s other words got the hip-hop treatment, these should be the first poems in line!

“Phenomenal Woman”

This song celebrates all the amazing power that women possess on the inside as opposed to marveling only about their outer beauty. This could be a huge female empowerment song.

“I Rise”

Hip-hop fans love a good song about someone that keeps climbing to higher levels no matter what the odds are against them. What could be a better conversion into that type of inspiring track than “I Rise”?!

“Alone”

Everyone needs good family and great homies! A song fashioned from “Alone” would perfectly illustrate that.

