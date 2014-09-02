Urbanworld Film Festival 2014 Sweepstakes

Over the past 17 years, Urbanworld Film Festival has welcomed the biggest and brightest on screen talent, directors and key industry influencers. This engaging and unique 5-day festival includes film screenings, panel discussions, live screenplay readings, and exclusive music performances.

Answer a question about each Urbanworld movie trailer below and enter to win two (2) ALL-ACCESS passes to the Festival (a $1,000 value)!

The passes include:

ALL ACCESS to Film Screenings

Digital Panels hosted by HBO GO

ALL ACCESS to Exclusive Urbanworld Music Events

PRIORITY SEATING Opening & Closing Night

VIP Gift Bag

