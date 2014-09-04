CLOSE
Why LeBron James & His Wife Were Banned From Dwyane Wade’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

If no one else attended Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union‘s wedding, we expected his friend and former team mate LeBron James to be there. But according to Gary With Da Tea him and his wife were not in attendance. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear the reason they were allegedly banned!

Why LeBron James & His Wife Were Banned From Dwyane Wade’s Wedding [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Photos
