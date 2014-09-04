CLOSE
Should Dwyane Wade’s Break Baby Been Included In His Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union know they’re wrong! According to Gary With Da Tea Dwyane’s break baby (you the baby he had during a “break” from Gabby) was not invited to the wedding. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why the break baby should’ve been there!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

Should Dwyane Wade’s Break Baby Been Included In His Wedding? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

