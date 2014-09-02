CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

The Reason Kandi Burruss Is Trying To Get Pregnant As We Speak [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kandi Burruss is trying to get pregnant ASAP! Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain why “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is pressed to get pregnant NOW!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Kandi Burruss’ Big Announcement

RELATED: Why Kandi Burruss’ Marriage To Todd Tucker Will Last [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did This Prove Kandi Burruss Is Greedy? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

45 photos Launch gallery

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Continue reading Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Inside Kandi & Todd’s Wedding: 45 Fabulous Photos From The Big Day

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Reason Kandi Burruss Is Trying To Get Pregnant As We Speak [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Kandi Burruss , Kandi Burruss pregnant , The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 9 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 6 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close