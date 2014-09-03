10 Lessons from Tony A. Gaskins’ ‘The Single Life’ Seminar

There’s no wonder author, life coach and motivational speaker Tony A. Gaskins has over 700,000 fans on Facebook. The Florida native held a seminar geared towards single people at the 2014 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion and the room was taken at his every word. Between the Amen’s, uh-huh’s and head nods- there wasn’t a person in the room who didn’t leave with a message.

Check out 10 lessons from Gaskins’ “The Single Life” seminar below:

10. If we don’t learn how to love ourselves, someone will teach you how to hate yourself

9. You have to become what you want to attract

