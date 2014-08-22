CLOSE
Old School Viewpoint
Eddie O BLOG: NFL Wants Artist To PAY To Perform @ Halftime? WHAT?!?

What’s good ya’ll! Let me just say off the gate, I REFUSE to spend a lot of time on this one. The NFL wants artists to PAY to perform @ halftime??? They already DON’T get paid to perfom (that’s right, just in case you didn’t know that….they don’t pay the artist) which is understandable because you can’t have a platform bigger than that, crazy exposure. I’m just saying, during halftime ALONE they run about 10 commercials, at a cost of $1-$3 million a slot! That’s just HALFTIME!! Let’s not talk about the whole GAME!?! Do the numbers & it just comes up to one thing….GREED! That’s it in a nut shell. You are clearing well over $100 million dollars for one event (probably more than that) & you STILL want more??? (Shaking my head)….I’M OUT!!!

 

