NewsOne Now Podcast: We Demand Justice For The Victims Of Police Violence

The National Guard has arrived in Ferguson, Gov. Jay Nixon has lifted the curfew in Ferguson, provocateurs continue to incite violence after dark, Mike Brown’s preliminary autopsy results have been released and tensions with law enforcement officials continue to escalate. Roland Martin and the “NewsOne Now” panel, featuring Rock Newman, Daniella Gibbs Le’ger and Paul Butler, discuss what the next steps should be to quell the violence.

Michael Wright, Crawford family attorney, appeared on “NewsOne Now” to describe the surveillance video of the John Crawford police shooting. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has called for a special grand jury in the murder of Crawford who was shot by police officers in an Ohio Walmart holding a BB rifle.

Images from Ferguson have reached around the world and there has been a tremendous intentional response to the unrest in Ferguson. “NewsOne Now” takes a brief look at how the world is responding to the Michael Brown police shooting.

In the wake of the recent rash of police murders of Black men, NewsOne Now breaks down the fight for justice for the victims.

