In Solidarity: Sybrina Fulton Pens Open Letter To Michael Brown’s Family

Sybrina Fulton, mother of slain teen Trayvon Martin, who at 17-years-old was profiled, stalked and shot to death by George Zimmerman in Stanford, Fla. on February 26, 2012, has penned an open letter to Lesley McSpadden, mother of 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was executed in broad daylight by Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson on August 9.

Both teens were unarmed.

In the heartbreaking and powerful letter, published on Time.com, Fulton urges McSpadden not to allow the character assassination of her son perpetuated by some media outlets and law enforcement, to define who he was:

Facts, myths, and flat out lies are already out there in Michael’s case. Theories, regardless of how ridiculous, are being pondered by the pundits. My advice is to surround yourselves with proven and trusted support. Through it all, I never let go of my faith, my family, or my friends. Long after the overwhelming media attention is gone, you will need those three entities to find your ‘new normal.’ Honor your son and his life, not the circumstances of his alleged transgressions. I have always said that Trayvon was not perfect. But no one will ever convince me that my son deserved to be stalked and murdered. No one can convince you that Michael deserved to be executed.

A recently released autopsy reports shows that Officer Wilson shot Michael Brown at least 6 times, at least twice in the head, before leaving him uncovered on the pavement.

The Ferguson police department refused to release his name for 5 days, even though it’s legally a matter of public record. And once Wilson’s identity was revealed, it was also discovered that he had been allowed to leave town on paid administrative leave.

Read Ms. Fulton’s entire letter at Time.com.

