Actor Jesse Williams Criticized For Wearing A Hoodie On CNN & One Of His Twitter Followers Shut It DOWN In The Most Incredible Way!

Jesse Williams is one of few entertainers lending their voice to speak about Michael Brown’s shooting by police and the aftermath of the teen’s brutal killing, in Ferguson, Missouri. But the “Grey’s Anatomy” star has been using his Hollywood platform — and seven year’s experience as a public school educator before ever hitting your TV screen — to school America, as he’s done in the past. But yesterday it was one of the actor’s Twitter followers who helped keep class in session in THE most amazing way!

READ MORE: J. Cole & Elle Varner Express Support For Mike Brown With New Songs

Williams appeared on CNN to discuss Michael Brown’s death and talked media coverage and critics of the teen, who was brutally shot six times by Ferguson Police officer Darren Wilson:

“We need journalism to kick in and start reporting the story from the beginning,” he said on the Sunday broadcast. “This is about finding justice for a kid that was shot. An 18-year-old that was shot. Period. And this idea that because he stole a handful of cheap cigars, that were what, five bucks from a convenient store? I lived in the white suburbs of this country for a long time, I know plenty of white kids that steal stuff from the convenient store. This idea that every time a Black person does something, they automatically become a ‘thug worthy of their own death?’ We don’t own drug crimes. We’re not the only ones that ‘sell and do drugs all the time,’ we’re not the only ones who steal, we’re not the only ones who talk crazy to cops. There’s a complete double standard and a complete different experience that a certain element of this country has the privilege of being treated as human beings. And the rest of us are not being treated like human beings. Period. And that needs to be discussed, that is the story…we’re not making this up.”

MUST READ: Unarmed Teen Michael Brown Was Shot And Killed By Police And Some Media Outlets Are Already Framing Him For His Own Death [OPINION]

Now even though the fine actor and former teacher had already given America this much-needed “mic-drop” moment on national TV, he continued the discussion on his personal Twitter handle where Tweeter “Lost In Paradise,” slid into his mentions without raising his hand:

@iJesseWilliams A hoodie on the news makes it challenging to take you seriously. Like the viewpoint, but not the hoodie #JustSaying — Lost in Paradise (@Aroww333) August 17, 2014

Williams didn’t have time for all that and quickly brushed off the comment before returning to the discussion at hand:

.@Aroww333 You’re not even wearing a shirt, which makes this exchange challenging. — jesseWilliams. (@iJesseWilliams) August 17, 2014

The Tweet got nearly 400 retweets and the critics’ Twitter mentions were quickly in shambles as some onlookers labeled him “racist.” The ordeal left the Tweeter stunned:

Hoodie = Thug?! How about hoodie on the national news = unprofessional #NotEveryoneIsARacist #GetOverYourself — Lost in Paradise (@Aroww333) August 17, 2014

By this time Jesse Williams had moved on to tweet about Michael Brown’s killing by an officer, to nearly 700,000 of his actual followers, but one of those followers wasn’t going to let the actor’s hoodie diss go so easily…

Keep clicking to see how the “Greys Anatomy” star’s follower handled his critic in the most epic way — and wait to be blown!

Actor Jesse Williams Criticized For Wearing A Hoodie On CNN & One Of His Twitter Followers Shut It DOWN In The Most Incredible Way! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Nakisha Williams, Senior Editor Posted August 18, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: