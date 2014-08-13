Ciara Calls It Quits With Future?

We knew something was fishy when Ciara slayed on Instagram in Givenchy outfits with no engagement ring in sight.

Word is Ci Ci has allegedly called off her engagement with her boo Future after he was caught playing the field. SMH. “He cheated,” one source said to Us Weekly. “She’s devastated. Ciara’s focus now is on the baby.”

The singer and the rapper just welcomed their son, Future Zahir, into the world just three months ago and from the looks of Ciara’s Instagram, she’s clearly focused on the adorable tot, getting back to music….and maybe moving on.

Future proposed to Ciara on her birthday in October of 2013 and since then, the singer has been swooning over him. In a cover story for Brides Magazine, Ci Ci even teared up when she mentioned him. Oh and not to mention, when she chatted with #TeamBeautiful about Future, she beamed about their wedding plans. We’re hoping they make it down the aisle, but if the reports are true, we don’t blame her for calling it off!

AM BUZZ: Ciara Calls It Quits With Future?; Kardashians Go On Strike & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

