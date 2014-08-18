As you probably know by now, Ciara and Future broke up. Reports are saying Future cheated with his stylist, but that might not be the case. Listen to Juicy’s Tea Cup as she fills in for Gary With Da Tea to hear the latest report about Future possibly going back to one of his other baby mamas!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Why Ciara Called Off Engagement To Future

RELATED: Why Ciara Will Never Truly Be Happy With Future [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Future Cheating On Ciara With This Woman? [PHOTO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Future Go Back To One Of His Other Baby Mamas? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Juicy Posted August 18, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: