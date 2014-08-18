CLOSE
Did Future Go Back To One Of His Other Baby Mamas? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

As you probably know by now, Ciara and Future broke up. Reports are saying Future cheated with his stylist, but that might not be the case. Listen to Juicy’s Tea Cup as she fills in for Gary With Da Tea to hear the latest report about Future possibly going back to one of his other baby mamas!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

