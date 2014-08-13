Remy Ma is finally out of jail, and didn’t take her long to back in the studio either. But will music be enough to get her back on her feet? Seems like she and her boo Papoose would be great candidates to be on “Love & Hip Hop.” Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack discuss!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Love & Hip Hop Stars Welcome New Baby!

RELATED: Meet The Cast Of Love And Hip Hop: LA [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Meet The New Ladies Of “Love & Hip Hop” NYC!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Should Remy Ma & Papoose Join “Love & Hip Hop”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com