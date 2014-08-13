CLOSE
Should Remy Ma & Papoose Join “Love & Hip Hop”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Remy Ma is finally out of jail, and didn’t take her long to back in the studio either. But will music be enough to get her back on her feet? Seems like she and her boo Papoose would be great candidates to be on “Love & Hip Hop.” Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear Headkrack discuss!

