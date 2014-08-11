16 Small Changes Your Body Will Thank You For

A healthy life is a happy life! You can start living healthier by simply substituting a few things in your daily routine. Remember that small things can make a big difference and little changes can yield huge results!

1. Cook at home instead of eating out

Did you know that even “healthy” choices like salads at a restaurant can pack more calories than your maximum daily intake? And what do they put in those fancy pastas at Italian restaurants anyway? Cooking at home not only can help you monitor the exact ingredients of a dish, your wallet will thank you for it too.

2. Use oil and balsamic vinaigrette instead of other dressings

It’s true that salads are a healthy choice for you. But people often get too heavy-handed with the dressing and BAM, goes the healthy component of the salad (you might as well have gotten a burger). So to maintain the healthiness of a salad, lightly dress it with olive oil and balsamic vinegar instead.

3. Raw spinach is better than iceberg lettuce

Spinach is full of vitamin K, vitamin A, calcium, and iron. Iceberg lettuce is just… boring. Enough said.

4. Try sparkling water when you’re craving soda

You’ve probably heard this one too many times. Soda is VERY bad for you. If you need a carbonation kick, why not try a cup of sparking water? They also come in fruity flavors like strawberry, orange, lemon-lime, etc.

5. Trade white rice for brown rice

Brown rice is richer in protein, thiamine, calcium, magnesium, fiber and potassium. It’s also a great substitute if you’re trying to lose weight because it’ll help to reduce insulin spikes.

6. Eat whole-wheat pasta instead of white

Just like rice, whole-wheat pasta is filled with antioxidants and fiber. White pasta just can’t compare!

7. Opt for whole fruits instead of fruit juices

Fruit juices often cut out the nutrients that you’ll normally get from eating the fruit whole. The skin and pulp of a fruit has all the good stuff that your body needs.

8. Use avocado for a healthy butter substitute

You can use avocado instead of butter in any baking recipe! It’s a simple way to cut out some saturated fat.

9. Greek yogurt can replace sour cream

We all love sour cream in our morning bagel or lunch burrito. But did you know that you can replace sour cream with greek yogurt and it’ll still taste relatively the same? So amp up the protein and slash the fat with this healthy substitute!

10. Toasts are healthier than bagels

Speaking of bagels, they aren’t very good for you at all (even whole-wheat ones aren’t great). Instead, go for a slice or two of whole-wheat bread. You can spread it with avocado instead of butter!

11. Try a bowl of oatmeal instead of sugary cereal

My favorite cereal is cinnamon toast crunch. Bu all that sugar… diabetes anyone? If you favor sweet cereals like me, it might be better for you to opt for a bowl of oatmeal topped with fresh fruits instead.

Aimee H Posted August 11, 2014

