Kim Kardashian Is ‘Selfish’ In Her New Book

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account is super popular (remember Kim’s wedding photo that’s the “most liked” in IG history?), so we’re not surprised that she’s trying to kapitalize capitalize from it.

Kanye’s wife is publishing a 352-page book of selfies, titled ‘Selfish,’ that were all shot by–you guessed it–her. In case waiting for her to post selfies was making you impatient, now you have a book to see them all in one place, that you can put right on your coffee table! “It will feature many never-before-seen personal images from one of the most recognizable and iconic celebrities in the world,” reads a statement by the book’s publisher Rizzoli. The book will reportedly be released April 7, 2015.

Kimmy first thought of putting pictures together in a book that she would later give to Kanye on Valentine’s Day. But, in regular Kardashian fashion, she thought publishing the book instead would be “cool.” “It ended up turning out so cool that we came up with this idea to do a book, a selfie book,” she said on an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” “I’m going to make some super-racy. I mean, every girl takes full pictures of their [rear] in the mirror … I might share some of them.”

If sharing “super-racy” pictures like this one is what we can expect, we’re sure her fans will love it.

With this book along with her beauty products, clothing lines and popular mobile game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” Kim has proven that she’s not just ‘Ye’s little wife. We’re not sure if this endeavor is genius or straight up confusing. Either way, get it how you live, boo.

NEXT: Chris Brown Hangs Out Backstage With Rihanna

AM BUZZ: Kim Kardashian’s New Book; Chris Brown Wants Rihanna Back & More was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »

Jade Earle Posted August 11, 2014

Also On 105.3 RnB: