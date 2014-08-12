Is This Why Lil Kim Is Hating On Nicki Minaj So Hard? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Hater gang is in the building. Ever since Nicki Minaj took over the female rap game, Lil Kim has been hating hard core. All her latest raps throw shade at Nicki, but why is the Queen Bee so mad? Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear why she’s always taking jabs at the YMCMB artist!

