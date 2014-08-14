The Drake and Lil Wayne tour is sure to be one you don’t want to miss, but they’ve added something that will make it pop even more! According to Headkrack, the tour has it’s own interactive app. Listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear what you can do with the app that will make the concert even better!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Lil Wayne Laughs At Drake, Chris Brown Fight

RELATED: Drake Does A Lil Wayne Impression! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Brawl In Mall Of America Erupts Over Drake & Lil Wayne Rumor

Your browser does not support iframes.

Drake Hosts The 2014 ESPYS! [PHOTOS] 13 photos Launch gallery Drake Hosts The 2014 ESPYS! [PHOTOS] 1. Orlando Scandrick & Draya Michele 1 of 13 2. Sloane Stephens 2 of 13 3. Skylar Diggins & Drake 3 of 13 4. Colin Kaepernick & Chrissy Teigan 4 of 13 5. Skylar Diggins & Drake 5 of 13 6. LoLo Jones 6 of 13 7. Iggy Azalea & Nick Young 7 of 13 8. Taye Diggs & Amanza Smith Brown 8 of 13 9. Keri Hilson 9 of 13 10. Dan Marino, Kevin Durant & Peyton Manning 10 of 13 11. Maria Sharapova & Floyd Mayweather 11 of 13 12. Drake & Lance Stephenson 12 of 13 13. Drake & Paul George 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Drake Hosts The 2014 ESPYS! [PHOTOS] Drake Hosts The 2014 ESPYS! [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Innovative Way Lil Wayne & Drake Are Connecting With Fans On Tour [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com