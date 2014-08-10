Everyone always talks about Chris Brown going back and forth between Rihanna and Karreuche Tran, but according to Gary With Da Tea, Karreuche might’ve been doing the dirt all along. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Chris caught her doing, and why he thinks she’s an opportunist!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: Karreuche Tran Discusses Chris Brown/Rihanna Love Triangle [VIDEO]

RELATED: Karreuche Tran Disses Rihanna On A T-Shirt

RELATED: Why Karrueche Tran Should Stop Talking About Chris Brown [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Did Karreuche Tran Use Chris Brown To Get Fame? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com