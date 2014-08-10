CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Did Karreuche Tran Use Chris Brown To Get Fame? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Everyone always talks about Chris Brown going back and forth between Rihanna and Karreuche Tran, but according to Gary With Da Tea, Karreuche might’ve been doing the dirt all along. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what Chris caught her doing, and why he thinks she’s an opportunist!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

Photos
