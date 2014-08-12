CLOSE
Nelly Fires Major Shots At Floyd Mayweather! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Floyd Mayweather is taking shots left and right nowadays! This time they’re coming from Nelly. Listen to the audio player to hear the rapper address not getting along with Floyd Mayweather and the shots he took that might have Mayweather coming back at him!

Nelly Fires Major Shots At Floyd Mayweather! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Floyd Mayweather , Front Page , Nelly , Nelly Floyd Mayweather

