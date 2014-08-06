First Daughters just want to have fun!

Malia Obama proved that point when she—and the Secret Service—unexpectedly showed up at Chicago’s Lollapalooza Music Festival, setting Grant Park and Twitter afire.

According to various reports, including the Chicago Sun-Times, the 16 year old Obama rocked out to Chance the Rapper and caught R. Kelly’s performance.

Though many shocked attendees tried to snap pictures with Malia, only one was successful.

I asked Malia Obama for a picture and she said she wasn't allowed to take pictures with people 😩😩— JD (@SlumDog_) August 04, 2014

Twitter user @cleaaaaver was the lucky fan, who posted the selfie on Twitter with the caption: “J chillin with Malia Obama.”

J chillin with Malia Obama✌️ pic.twitter.com/IuM0A88g9B — Sarah (@cleaaaaver) August 4, 2014

The First Lady Michelle Obama is fiercely protective of her girls and is known for getting pictures of them removed from various online destinations. So far, this one has been allowed to remain.

Malia and friends went to a diner after the event and according to employees, they were kind, respectful and tipped well.

Michelle Obama isn’t the only one in the Obama household protective of her daughters. In a commencement address to high school graduates in Worcester, Massachusetts, President Barack Obama said he’s practicing for what’s coming in two years. “So I’m trying to get used to not choking up and crying and embarrassing her. So this is sort of my trial run here.”

Summer Days: Malia Obama Parties At Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival was originally published on newsone.com

