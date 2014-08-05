CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Keke Palmer Plays First Black Cinderella On Broadway

0 reads
Leave a comment

Keke Palmer has made history again! This time the 21-year-old is starring as the first black Cinderella on Broadway. According to Broadway.com, Palmer will begin her new role September 9 replacing Cindy Paige Faure, who is set to lead the national tour of the Rodgers and Hammerstein production beginning October 10.

Although Palmer is not the first Cinderella in history she will probably do as well as singer Brandy Norwood who played Cinderella in 1997 with the late Whitney Houston as her fairy god mother.

broadway , Cinderella , Just Keke , KeKe Palmer , keke palmer first black cinderella on broadway

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 16 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close