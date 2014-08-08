Is Keyshia Cole’s Husband About To Pull A Robin Thicke Move? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Keyshia Cole is ready to sign those papers, but of course her cheating husband, Daniel “Boobie” Gibson is not. According to Gary With Da Tea, Keyshia Cole is set on getting a divorce, but her ex-boo apparently doesn’t believe in such a thing. Why? Because he’s a “Christian” (yeah, right).

Listen to Gary's Tea in the audio player to hear how this could potentially turn into another Robin Thicke and Paula Patton situation!

