CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Is This Lil Wayne’s New Girlfriend? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Lil Wayne has a new boo, and he’s keeping it in the Young Money family this time. According to Headkrack, the YMCMB  rapper is dating Christina Milian. This could explain why the “singer” is signed to his label without the potential of ever putting out any music (no shade). But listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear the real reason all signs point to them being the newest hip-hop could on the block!

Click here for more music news in Hip-Hop Spot and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Lil Wayne Gives Fans Something Special Before He Retires [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Lil Wayne Threatens To Murder Justin Bieber’s Manager [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lil Wayne Speaks On Why He’ll Never Battle Kendrick Lamar

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Is This Lil Wayne’s New Girlfriend? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Christina Milian , Headkrack , Hip-Hop Spot , Lil Wayne , Lil Wayne Christina Milian , Lil Wayne's girlfriend

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 16 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close