Lil Wayne has a new boo, and he’s keeping it in the Young Money family this time. According to Headkrack, the YMCMB rapper is dating Christina Milian. This could explain why the “singer” is signed to his label without the potential of ever putting out any music (no shade). But listen to this edition of Hip Hop Spot to hear the real reason all signs point to them being the newest hip-hop could on the block!

Is This Lil Wayne’s New Girlfriend? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com