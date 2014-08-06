CLOSE
Hip-Hop Translation: T.I. “Mediocre” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Special K‘s white friend, Jack is in town and they got to talking about one of his favorite rap songs. He says he loves T.I.’s new song with Iggy AzaleaMediocre.” Listen to the audio player to hear Jack translate the song in a clear, concise, and very white way in this edition of Hip-Hop Translation!

Get more Hip-Hop Translations to your favorite songs here and listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

Hip-Hop Translation: T.I. “Mediocre” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

