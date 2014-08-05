CLOSE
How Aretha Franklin Made Another Diva Move [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Aretha Franklin made news yet again for being a diva. According to Gary With Da Tea, she got into it with a Johnny Rockets employee .Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear what went down that made her look like a cheap diva!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

