People are still speculating why Beyonce and Jay Z didn’t attend Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s wedding. Well, it’s simple. Gary With Da Tea said Jay Z lost respect for Kanye when he got with Kim K. Sooo, why would he then attend the wedding? That’s not the only reason. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to hear why Bey wasn’t having it, either!

Follow @RickeySmiley

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”!

RELATED: How Kanye West Threw Shade At Jay Z [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Jay Z Will Not Be Kanye West’s Best Man [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Stop Trying To Get Jay Z To Boycott Barneys If You Won’t Boycott Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

The Reason Jay Z Lost Respect For Kanye West [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com