Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Expecting Baby No. 2

It’s baby no. 2 for singer Alicia Keys, and her husband, Swizz Beatz. The couple revealed the wonderful news posting new photos of their maternity shoot via Instagram.

Keys wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz !! And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life!”

As Swizz added a photo to his page as well.

He wrote, “Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above, Happy Anniversary my Goddess 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah @aliciakeys.”

