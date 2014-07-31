CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz Expecting Baby No. 2

0 reads
Leave a comment

It’s baby no. 2 for singer Alicia Keys, and her husband, Swizz Beatz. The couple revealed the wonderful news posting new photos of their maternity shoot via Instagram.

 

Keys wrote, “Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz !! And to make it even sweeter we’ve been blessed with another angel on the way!! You make me happier than I have ever known! Here’s to many many more years of the best parts of life!”

As Swizz added a photo to his page as well.

He wrote, “Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above, Happy Anniversary my Goddess 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah @aliciakeys.”

Alicia Keys , alicia keys and swizz beatz , Baby Bump , baby no. 2 , Expecting , pregnant

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 17 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close