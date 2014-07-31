CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Eric Benet Welcomes Baby No. 2, Named Amoura Luna

10 reads
Leave a comment

Eric Benet adds more pink to his household! OldSchool 105.3 has learned that the singer and his wife, Manuela Testolini welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, July 13.

The father shared the wonderful news via Instagram writing,

Amoura Luna officially begins her journey of growth, gratitude, abundance, and love. And she has a huge amaZing family complete with two big sisters Lucia Bella and @indiabenet to show her how it’s done!! #blessed #overjoyed.”

Amoura is Benet’s third daughter. He has a 2 1/2-year-old, Lucia Bella, with Manuela, and 23-year-old daughter, India, from a previous relationship.

Amoura Luna , baby news , Eric Benet , its a girl

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 17 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close