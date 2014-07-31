Eric Benet Welcomes Baby No. 2, Named Amoura Luna

Eric Benet adds more pink to his household! OldSchool 105.3 has learned that the singer and his wife, Manuela Testolini welcomed a baby girl on Sunday, July 13.

The father shared the wonderful news via Instagram writing,

“Amoura Luna officially begins her journey of growth, gratitude, abundance, and love. And she has a huge amaZing family complete with two big sisters Lucia Bella and @indiabenet to show her how it’s done!! #blessed #overjoyed.”



Amoura is Benet’s third daughter. He has a 2 1/2-year-old, Lucia Bella, with Manuela, and 23-year-old daughter, India, from a previous relationship.

