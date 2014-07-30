CLOSE
Actor Columbus Short Arrest Warrant Issued

Columbus Short has a call, but it isn’t a casting call it’s a warrant out for his arrest.

According to TMZ, Short was ordered to go Wednesday morning to criminal court for a hearing in his domestic violence case, pertaining to his wife. She requested for the judge to give her more protection from the former Scandal actor, who is in a lot of legal trouble.

But Columbus was “MIA,” so the judge issued a bench warrant.

And there’s more, the actor was a no-show, the day before in a different criminal case. The judge threatened to issue a warrant and Columbus finally came.

Photos
