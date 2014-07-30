Should Black Americans Be Liberals?

By Joseph L Green

A few years ago, I was confronted with a very interesting question. I was doing an interview concerning my opposition to gay marriage. One of the callers, who if I had to guess is like myself, an African American, said to me “I am surprised that, as a black man, you are against same sex marriage”. It took me a couple of seconds to let this process; what exactly do you mean by this? Was my question to the caller; although he couldn’t articulate exactly what he meant, the implication was clear. What the caller was trying to suggest was that there is a connection between being black and being gay.

This is one of the many deceptions that have been perpetuated against blacks and other minority groups for some time. To equate homosexuality with race is absurd; yet more and more blacks have fallen for this. Although the Democrat Party was the party that started the KKK and the Republican Party the party of Lincoln and the Party of Sojourner Truth, Carter G Woodson, and Mary McLeod Bethune to name a few; yet if you are black and a conservative you are considered “not black enough” or a “sellout”. The narrative is clear, black America is being merchandised by the liberals.

Why do I say that? For many years liberals have taken the black community for granted. If you are black you are expected to be a democrat and to consistently vote for liberal causes. Even though the majority of blacks believe in God, they are for traditional marriage and are pro-life, they still overwhelmingly support the Democrat Party. In 2008 and in 2012, approximately 95% of African Americans voted for Barack Obama and the Democrat Party.

Before moving forward I want to clarify; I am not, nor have I ever, been a Republican. This is not necessarily about political parties but about ideology. I use the labels of Democrats and Republicans because those are the two belief systems most clearly defined by the two-party system in America. The ideology that I am focusing on is the socially conservative belief system most associated with Christian beliefs; that being marriage between one man and one woman, pro-life, and freedom of religion. Sadly enough, although most black people openly declare that they support these beliefs, their ideologies have become disconnected with their political affiliations.

