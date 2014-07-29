CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home

Rickey Smiley Helps Homeless Teen Hero & Mom [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rickey Smiley is known for helping others in need, and this time is no different. When Rickey found out Carson Taylor and Arnetta Kemp were on the verge of being homeless, he immediately reached out. Carson made headlines and became a hero after saving his neighbor back in March. Ironically not too far after, Carson and his mother lost their home.

Arnetta and Carson appeared on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” to share her story, and has received an enormous amount of support that will help her family get back on their feet. Watch the video below and read the full story here.

RELATED: How To Donate To Arnetta Kemp [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Rickey Smiley Helped An 80-Year-Old Woman Get Out Of Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gets Thanks From 80-Year-Old He Helped Free From Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Guests On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

93 photos Launch gallery

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Behind The Scenes [PHOTOS]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Rickey Smiley Helps Homeless Teen Hero & Mom [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Arnetta Taylor , Carson Taylor , Rickey Smiley helps , Rickey Smiley helps homeless family , Rickey Smiley homeless family

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Behind The Scenes: ‘Dear White People’ Actor Joins…
 18 hours ago
07.11.19
Yay or Nay: Will ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’…
 7 days ago
07.05.19
Not A Good Thing: The New ‘Lion King’…
 1 week ago
07.03.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close