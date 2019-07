Nancy Writebol, a member of Charlotte’s Calvary Church and a missionary working in West Africa, is one of two Americans who have tested positive for the Ebola virus according to news reports. Writebol is has been isolated and is receiving care, Samaritan’s Purse spokeswoman Melissa Strickland told the Charlotte Observer.

Prayers Needed For Charlotte Woman Who Contracted Ebola was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Tonya Jameson Posted July 28, 2014

