Theodore Wafer: I Didn’t Know Gun Was Loaded Before Shooting Renisha McBride

A curious statement that Theodore Wafer made to investigators after gunning down Renisha McBride has come to light.

Somehow, Renisha McBride’s shooter had no clue that there were any bullets in his gun when he shot her. Day two of Renisha’s murder trial proceeded Thursday as the court heard audio of Theodore telling authorities what happened before the fatal incident back in November.

The Associated Press reports that he told Sgt. Rory McManmon that he’d heard “a consistent knocking on the door, and I’m trying to look through the windows and the door.” Theodore was supposedly alarmed by how loud the knocking was because it was so early in the morning, so he brought the gun with him as a precaution.

All of sudden his gun went off–at least that’s the story he’s told cops. “It’s banging somewhere else, so I open up the door, kind of like, who is this? And the gun discharged,” he stated on the recording.

“I didn’t know there was a round in there,” he claimed. “I don’t get it. Who’s knocking on your door at 4:30 in the morning? Bang, bang, bang—somebody wanting in.”

The Michigan resident is facing charges of second-degree murder, using a firearm in a felony, and manslaughter. If he convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison. Theodore’s team is claiming that he only shot Renisha in self-defense because he had never been so scared in his life.

Something about his claim that he didn’t know there were any bullets in his gun doesn’t quite add up. Even if he just brought it for intimidation purposes, common sense would dictate that he would have had the gun’s safety–bullets or no bullets–on so that it didn’t accidentally discharge. That’s gun safety 101.

Aside from that, with what he told police, it seems almost impossible that he could have shot Renisha through the screen by accident.

Sonya Eskridge Posted July 25, 2014

