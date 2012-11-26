CLOSE
Newz Huddle – Killer [New Video]

Philly’s own Newz Huddle (@NewzHuddle) drops his latest video  to his well recieved single “Killer.” Starring the beautiful Ayisha Diaz (@Ayishadiaz)  as Newz’s love interest, Killer’s dope visuals is sure to turn heads as Newz continues his climb to hip hop stardom.

Directed by the homie @SkoolDazeP

@SkoolDazeP , Ayisha Diaz , Newz Huddle , Newz Huddle killer , Newz Huddle killer video

