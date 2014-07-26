Skyy Fisher: Compton School Official Who Made Controversial Trayvon Martin Comments Charged With Sexual Assault

Skyy Fisher, the controversial Compton Unified school board member who called slain teenager Trayvon Martin a “fa**ot Black dude” and school Superintendent Karen Frison a “b**ch” in 2012, was arrested and charged Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of an unconscious victim, reports the LA Times.

Fisher was arrested by the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force at the Los Angeles World Trade Center after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was held on $100,000 bail and released Thursday.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Fisher’s homophobic remarks about Martin and misogynist statement about Frison led to colleagues and some in the community to call for his resignation.

Fisher’s comments, which start at minute 7:22 in the video below, include:

“that white dude that killed that faggot Black dude in Florida. I’m going to go out and try to search for this [inaudible].”

“If you all see that George Zimmerman bitch, tell him I’m looking for him.”

“That bitch superintendent wouldn’t give me a fucking district car, and I told that bitch that I was going to get her.”

“The daughter is like, doing bad in the class, and she’s trying to get back at the teacher… The father comes to the board meeting, crying and shit to the board, talking about his daughter’s been raped and all kind of bullshit. All of a sudden, this motherfucker has six attorneys.”

“Wow, so instead of you guys stealing the money, someone else is stealing the money from the district,” says one host. Fisher’s response: “Yeah! Yeah!”

“We’re meeting this Tuesday at 7 o’clock. Oh! You’ve got to definitely come. There’s solidarity with this Trayvon Martin bitch, and I’m trying to get on news so I’m wearing the hoodies at the whole board meeting… It’s the perfect publicity stunt. I’m going to wear a hoodie, the news is going to come out, and I’m going to announce my candidacy for City Council, goddammit.”

“If I saw myself walking down the street with a hoodie on, I’d shoot myself too!”

In the wake of controversy, the school board accepted Fishers request for a three-month leave of absence so that he could focus on his “health and personal well-being.”

Fisher was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in November of last year. That case is still pending.

