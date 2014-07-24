4 Ways To Add A Bright Hue To Your Makeup Routine

I know what you’re thinking, “Bright makeup will make me look like a clown, or even worst a seven-year-old child”! So not true, if executed properly. And I’ve always believed that bold hues look great on everyone. Here’s four ways to incorporate just a little color into your daily makeup routine.

Allow Barbie to invade your lips!

Not only is a bold baby-pink lip your get-out-of-your-boring-beauty-rut-jail free card, but it also works for both day and night as long as the rest of the face is neutral. The trick to keeping your lipstick on all day is to line with a matching lip pencil, apply the lipstick, blot with tissue and apply another layer.

Violet is the new black.

Swap your taupe eyeshadow with pretty on-trend purples. For the flirtiest (and unscariest) way to sport this can’t-miss color, stick with softer shades for lighter skin tones and more pigmented shades for darker skin tones.

Fiery red will never be played!

When in doubt, a classic, true red looks great on everyone–I swear! When sleuthing for your ideal color, try one with a semi-matte finish (like the one on Sanaa Lathan’s super gorgeous pout), as it’s much easier to maintain than glossier versions of this hue.

Allow colored eyeliner to spice up your day.

If you’re worried about going too over-the-top by busting out a bold makeup look on a weekday, try using a colored pencil to rim the lower lash line. It’s a great way to experiment with different color palettes to see what complements your eyes and skin tone. A sliver of green, purple and even an icy blue underneath the eyes is an excellent summer look that’s even office-appropriate.

